Democratic National Committee Demands Facebook Permanently Ban Trump

Attendees walk past a Facebook logo at the company’s developers conference in San Jose, Calif., April 30, 2019. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) urged Facebook to permanently remove former president Donald Trump from its platform in a tweet Wednesday.

“Facebook should permanently ban Donald Trump,” the DNC wrote. “Retweet if you agree.”

Retweet if you agree. pic.twitter.com/4S7GYqEp9L — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 5, 2021

The DNC’s comments were made in response to the release of a statement from Facebook’s oversight board Wednesday morning announcing that the social-media company would continue to bar the former president from the platform.

“The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible,” the statement said.

“On January 6, Facebook’s decision to impose restrictions on Mr. Trump’s accounts was justified. The posts in question violated the rules of Facebook and Instagram that prohibit support or praise of violating events, including the riot that was then underway at the U.S. Capitol. Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in imposing account-level restrictions and extending those restrictions on January 7,” the statement continued.

Facebook and Instagram froze Trump’s accounts on January 7, after a crowd of his supporters charged into the Capitol building in an effort to interfere with the tallying of the electoral votes in the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

“The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform. Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision,” the statement said.

After Trump was removed from Facebook and Instagram, Twitter announced on January 8 that it would permanently ban Trump, after temporarily putting a freeze on his account.

