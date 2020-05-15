News

Politics & Policy

Democrats Launch New Super PAC to Defeat Lindsey Graham

By
Sen. Lindsey Graham attends an event celebrating the anniversary of the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity initiative at the State Department in Washington, D.C., February 12, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Democrats glimpsing a chance to oust Senator Lindsey Graham have launched a new super PAC focused on attacking the South Carolina Republican as he campaigns for reelection in the fall.

The new PAC, “Lindsey Must Go,” says it has already garnered more than $1 million in commitments and aims to raise $4 million or more from large and small donors, according to Politico.

Graham’s Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, beat Graham in fundraising during the first quarter with a $7.4 million haul, a record for South Carolina, compared to Graham’s $5.7 million. Graham still has $4 million more in cash than Harrison, however.

The group reportedly plans to focus on attacking Graham rather than backing Harrison.

“This is not about Jaime Harrison. This is about Lindsey Graham,” Jimmy Williams, a spokesperson for the PAC, told Politico.

Harrison has promised to run his campaign sans PAC funds. The new PAC, an outside group, will be co-chaired by Stephen Groves, a senior advisor at a consulting group that worked on Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 bid, and Brice Barnes, who was a senior adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s presidential run.

“Jaime is focused on running his own campaign, which is being historically successful,” a campaign spokesperson for Harrison said.

Graham dismissed the fresh effort to oust him after three terms, saying attempts to “sell socialism” will not be successful in South Carolina.

“Try as they might, no amount of liberal out-of-state money from Hollywood celebrities, Democrat[ic] super PACs, and the Clinton political network can successfully sell socialism in South Carolina,” Graham’s communications director T.W. Arrighi told Politico.

Graham, who chairs the influential Judiciary Committee, has gained a reputation as a frequent defender of President Trump, earning him the vitriol of progressive groups, but has occasionally bucked the president on high-profile issues.

Comments

On Thursday, Graham pushed back against Trump’s exhortation that he call former President Obama to testify before the Judiciary Committee about efforts by Obama administration officials to “unmask” former national-security adviser Michael Flynn. Graham said he is “greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight.”

During the confirmation process for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, however, Graham emerged as a fierce critic of the acrimonious process, which he said was unfair to Kavanaugh and “the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More
PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Teen Girls vs. ‘Trans’ Athletes

By
In the latest installment of our dystopian black comedy, Biological Sex v. Gender Identity, using the scientifically accurate term “males” to refer to boys who “identify” as girls is enough to land you in contempt of court. District Judge Robert Chatigny, during an April 16 conference call, chastised ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Teen Girls vs. ‘Trans’ Athletes

By
In the latest installment of our dystopian black comedy, Biological Sex v. Gender Identity, using the scientifically accurate term “males” to refer to boys who “identify” as girls is enough to land you in contempt of court. District Judge Robert Chatigny, during an April 16 conference call, chastised ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Fauci Is Not the Villain’

By
I wrote about the debate over Anthony Fauci for Politico today: Fauci is an important voice in this debate, if only one voice. He is neither the dastardly bureaucratic mastermind imposing his will on the country that his detractors on the right make him out to be nor the philosopher-king in waiting that his ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Fauci Is Not the Villain’

By
I wrote about the debate over Anthony Fauci for Politico today: Fauci is an important voice in this debate, if only one voice. He is neither the dastardly bureaucratic mastermind imposing his will on the country that his detractors on the right make him out to be nor the philosopher-king in waiting that his ... Read More