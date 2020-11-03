2020 Congressional Race Updates: Tuberville Beats Incumbent Sen. Jones

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

All eyes are on the Senate this Election Day as Republicans look to maintain control of the legislative body where they currently hold a 53-seat majority.

Since the closing of polls on Tuesday, the Associated Press has called 19 Senate races: eight in favor of Democrats and 11 in favor of Republicans, including a win by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, in Alabama against incumbent Senator Doug Jones.

Advertisement

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) has beaten Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who smashed Senate fundraising records by hauling in $57 million during the third quarter — twice as much as Graham had raised in the previous six quarters combined. Though Graham won, Harrison had proven a formidable opponent to the South Carolina senator who serves as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham had been scorned by Democratic donors for leading the push to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court ahead of Election Day.

In Colorado, Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner, while in Kentucky, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R.) has won reelection, holding off Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, to win a seventh term in the Senate.

Republicans have captured two open seats: Bill Hagerty in Tennessee and Cynthia Lummis in Wyoming, while Shelley Moore Capito becomes the first Republican in West Virginia to be reelected to the Senate in more than a century, according to the AP. Senators John Cornyn (R., Texas), Ben Sasse (R., Neb.), Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), Cory Booker (D., N.J.), Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) and Ed Markey (D., Mass.) have won reelection as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the House, the AP has called 81 races in favor of Democrats and 104 in favor of Republicans, including wins by newcomer Republicans Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina, a 25-year-old paraplegic survivor of a near-fatal car crash, and Marjorie Greene, who has openly supported the conspiracy theory QAnon, in Georgia.

Twenty-three Republican-controlled seats and 12 Democrat-controlled seats in the Senate are up for election: seven of the posts, all of which are currently Republican-held, have been rated a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan outlet dedicated to analyzing and predicting elections.

Graham’s seat had been labeled as “toss-up,” as have seats held by Thom Tillis (N.C.), Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue (Ga.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Susan Collins (Maine), and Steve Daines (Mont.).

Advertisement

Democrats would need a net gain of three seats to control the Senate in the event that Joe Biden wins, as the vice president can act as a tie-breaker on Senate votes. Should Trump and Vice President Mike Pence win, Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to wrest control from the current Republican majority. There are two independent senators who caucus with Democrats.

McConnell warned recently that Democrats had a “50-50” chance of winning a majority in the Senate.

Advertisement

“It’s a 50-50 proposition,” McConnell said. “We have a lot of exposure. This is a huge Republican class….There are dogfights all over the country.”

In Georgia, both Senate seats are up for grabs and may be subject to a runoff race held on January 5 if a candidate cannot pass 50 percent of the vote by Election Day. If one or both Georgia seats go into a runoff, that could leave the fate of the Senate unknown for weeks after November 3.

The race between Tillis and Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham in North Carolina has also attracted a great deal of national attention. In early October it was revealed that Cunningham, who had run on a campaign of “truth” and “honor,” had allegedly had an extramarital relationship. The U.S. Army Reserve is investigating Cunningham, who is a Reserve officer, over reports that he had an affair this year with Arlene Guzman Todd, whose husband has served in the Army.

Advertisement

However, the affair allegations don’t seem to have impacted Cunningham much: a Friday poll from Marist College found the Democrat up by 10 points, 53 percent to 43 percent. A New York Times poll showed him up by three points, 46 percent to 43 percent.

In Iowa, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield leads Ernst by three points, according to a recent Des Moines Register poll. While both Iowa senators are Republicans, Ernst’s seat was previously held by a Democrat, Tom Harkin, who held his seat for 30 years before his retirement in 2014. Ernst is a Trump ally in a state where support for the president has waned since 2016.

In Maine, Collins is in danger of losing the seat she has held since 1997 to challenger Sara Gideon after mounting criticism for her decision to support the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and to vote to acquit President Trump in his Senate impeachment trial earlier this year. Gideon, who serves as state House speaker, leads in the polls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Montana, Daines, the incumbent, will take on Steve Bullock, the outgoing governor of Montana. Similarly, in Colorado, Republican incumbent Gardner is up against the state’s former governor, John Hickenlooper, who also made a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

However, Michigan’s Democrat-held seat may be in danger of flipping, as incumbent Senator Gary Peters holds a single-digit lead over Republican Army veteran John James. The incumbent’s slight lead has largely remained within the margin of error in recent polls. RealClearPolitics rates the race a “toss-up.”

In the House, Democrats will look to maintain or grow their majority, which currently stands at 232 seats to Republicans’ 198. The Cook Political Report lists 25 House seat races as “toss-up,” 16 of which are Republican seats in danger of flipping.

Assuming there are no vacancies and no members from a third party, Democrats or Republicans need a minimum of 218 seats to ensure control of the House of Representatives. As Democrats currently hold 232 seats, they would need a net loss no greater than 15 seats to remain in control. Republicans have 198 seats.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.