Democrats Use the Specter of January 6 to Fill Their Coffers

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we dissect Democrats’ pseudo celebration of the anniversary of January 6, recap Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s very bad week, and hit more media misses.

Three Dollars to Save Democracy

While Democrats have spent much of the past year attempting to use the horror of the January 6 Capitol riot for political gain, they still managed to raise the bar for distasteful behavior in marking the one-year anniversary of the insurrection last week.

At least 13 Democratic elected officials or candidates used the anniversary as an occasion …