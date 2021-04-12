National Guard Deployed to Minneapolis Suburb to Quell Riots following Police Shooting

A demonstrator confronts police during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed a man in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 11, 2021. (Nick Pfosi/Reuters)

Demonstrations erupted in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday night after a police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

Crowds of mourners gathered at the site of the shooting, and relatives identified the victim as Daunte Wright, an African American resident of the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn City. Police did not identify the driver and said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name once the family was notified.

Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn City Police Department said officers pulled the man over for a traffic violation and attempted to detain him when they learned of a warrant out for the man’s arrest. However, the man reentered his car, at which point an officer shot him.

The car rolled for several blocks until it hit another vehicle, and medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene. One police officer was injured in the incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Demonstrators later clashed with police outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters, and National Guard members arrived in the city shortly before midnight to assist local officers.

Police have pushed large swath of crowd back across the street, into residential area with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets. This came moments after a few people threw things at police line and organizers yelled at them to stop. pic.twitter.com/w0bK4Or9iN — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

Looters targeted the Brooklyn Center Walmart and destroyed several other stores in the vicinity, and looting spread into some parts of Minneapolis overnight.

Several businesses around the Brooklyn Center Walmart are completely destroyed. Police rolled up and made some arrests as young men ran from buildings carrying stolen goods. Foot Locker, T Mobile, and a New York men’s clothing store all completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/d9i9BfB6Yz — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

The incident occurred amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest in May 2020. Video of Floyd’s arrest, during which Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s kneck until he became unconscious, sparked massive riots in Minneapolis and in cities across the U.S.

