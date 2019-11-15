News

White House

Dems Emphasize ‘Bribery’ Talking Point after Focus Group on Impeachment Messaging Strategy

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump, September 24, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of committing “bribery,” rather than accusing him of executing a corrupt “quid pro quo,” during a press conference on Thursday, after House focus groups found the word to be more effective in persuading voters.

The shift in messaging strategy took place after focus groups organized by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in key battleground states found the term convinced voters of Trump’s wrongdoing more reliably than the legal term of art, “quid pro quo,” the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The findings of the study were shared with House Democrats this week, and the shift first began with House Intelligence Committee Member Jim Himes (D., Conn.), who said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday that “it’s probably best not to use Latin words” in the impeachment inquiry surrounding the president.

On Thursday, Pelosi echoed Himes’s sentiment and made the shift herself. “Talking Latin around here: E pluribus unum — from many, one. Quid pro quo — bribery. And that is in the Constitution, attached to the impeachment proceedings,” she said.

Comments

In response, Republicans suggested the shift represented a lack of evidence from the Democrats.

“They’re trying a different narrative to see if that works,” said House Intelligence Republican Brad Wenstrup (R., Ohio). “‘Quid pro quo’ was squashed. If it wasn’t, they would still be saying it, right? And, so, now they’ll try a different term.”

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

By
It was just one more segment to fill out the hour, and thereby fill the long 24 hours of Saturday’s cable news on November 2. Or so it seemed. Navy SEAL Mike Ritland was on the Fox News program Watters World to talk to Jesse Watters about trained German shepherds like the one used in the raid that found ... Read More
Politics & Policy

ABC Chief Political Analyst: GOP Rep. Stefanik a ‘Perfect Example’ of the Failures of Electing Someone ‘Because They Are a Woman’

By
Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst for ABC News, suggested that Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) was elected due to her gender after taking issue with Stefanik's line of questioning during the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday. “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing ... Read More
Film & TV

The Manly Appeal of Ford v Ferrari

By
There used to be a lot of overlap between what we think of as a Hollywood studio picture (designed to earn money) and an awards movie (designed to fill the trophy case, usually with an accompanying loss of money). Ford v Ferrari is a glorious throwback to the era when big stars did quality movies about actual ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and the Broken Truce

By
The contradiction at the center of American politics in Anno Domini 2019 is this: The ruling class does not rule. The impeachment dog-and-pony show in Washington this week is not about how Donald Trump has comported himself as president (grotesquely) any more than early convulsions were about refreshed ... Read More
World

China’s Holocaust of Children

By
Using the aggressively bland term “one-child policy” is a bit like saying that 1942 Germany had restrictions on Jews. You may never have thought much about how a huge nation enforces a limit of one baby per family, but the horrifying details of China's Holocaust of children emerge in a powerful documentary ... Read More
U.S.

What Happened to California Republicans?

By
From 1967 to 2019, Republicans controlled the California governorship for 31 of 52 years. So why is there currently not a single statewide Republican officeholder? California also has a Democratic governor and Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the state legislature. Only seven of California’s 53 ... Read More