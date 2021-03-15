Dems, Media Go Silent on ‘Kids In Cages’ Now That Biden Is in Office

In July 2019, during the last surge of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border, House Democrats held a hearing to explore the crisis and to voice their disapproval.

The hearing, “Kids in Cages: Inhumane Treatment at the Border,” was chaired by Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, who declared there was “a dangerous lack of accountability at detention facilities” under then-President Donald Trump’s administration.

Americans were “watching scenes of sick children packed into holding cells, pregnant women sleeping on cold floors, and mothers trying to warm newborn babies with aluminum blankets.”

“There is no excuse,” he said, “for our government being so unprepared …