Dems Shocked to Learn Manchin, Sinema Not the Only Americans Opposed to ‘Build Back Better’ Agenda

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we dissect Democrats’ attacks against their own, review CNN’s embarrassing attempts to suppress the concerns of parents in Virginia, and hit more media misses.

Democrats Mislead on Support Behind Massive Spending

Democrats have continually painted senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) as the two lone lawmakers who are obstructing the will of the Senate and the American people.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) tweeted last month: “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want.”

Meanwhile, Biden said …