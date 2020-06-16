DOJ Sues John Bolton to Delay Book Publication

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a lecture at Duke University in Durham, N.C., February 17, 2020. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

The Justice Department has filed suit against John Bolton to delay the publication of his memoir recounting his tenure in the Trump administration.

Bolton served as national security adviser to President Trump from April 2018 to September 2019. The former adviser left the White House shortly before House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his actions regarding Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Justice Department’s suit alleges that “[Bolton] struck a bargain with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security positions in the United States Government and now wants to renege on that bargain by unilaterally deciding that the prepublication review process is complete and deciding for himself whether classified information should be made public.”

Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where it Happened, is scheduled for publication on June 23, and underwent a four-month pre-publication review process by the White House to check for classified information. Chuck Cooper, a lawyer for the former adviser, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the White House was “attempting to use national security as a pretext to prevent the publication of [Bolton’s] memoir.”

Bolton also alleged in February that the White House was attempting to “suppress” the memoir.

Advertisement

“For all the focus on Ukraine and the impeachment trial and all that, to me, there are portions of the manuscript that deal with Ukraine, I view that like the sprinkles on the ice cream sundae in terms of what’s in the book,” Bolton said during an event at Duke University. “This is an effort to write history and I did it the best I can. We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.