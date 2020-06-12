News

Law & the Courts

Derek Chauvin Could Receive $1 Million Pension Even If Convicted of Murder

By
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for an undated booking photograph taken after he was transferred to a Minnesota Department of Corrections state facility, June 2, 2020. (Minnesota Department of Corrections/via Reuters)

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, could receive a $1 million pension even if he is ultimately convicted.

Chauvin, 44, can legally file for pension benefits once he turns 50, the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said.

“Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits,” a spokeswoman told CNN. “Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.”

Chauvin could begin receiving pension payments of around $50,000 per year at age 55. Chauvin’s attorney declined CNN’s request for comment.

Comments

Video of the death of Floyd, an African American man arrested by Chauvin and three other officers, showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during the arrest. The killing sparked massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality that have spread from Minneapolis to major American cities, sometimes leading to rioting and looting.

One of the other officers who arrested Floyd would also be eligible to receive pension benefits, while the remaining two were in training on the force.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More