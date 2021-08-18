DeSantis Administration Pushes Back on ‘Irresponsible’ AP Hit Piece Linking COVID Treatment to Donor

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s administration is accusing the Associated Press of politicizing his efforts to promote a lifesaving COVID-19 antibody treatment, alleging the news agency intentionally wrote a hit piece that could discourage people from getting the treatment.

On Wednesday, the AP published a story noting that DeSantis “has been flying around the state” promoting a monoclonal antibody treatment known as Regeneron. The AP’s headline emphasizes that one of DeSantis’s donors is the CEO of Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund that has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceutical.

That donor, Ken Griffin, has donated $10.75 million to a political committee supporting …