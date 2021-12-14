DeSantis Says Florida will Boycott Contractors That Help Feds Fly in Illegal Immigrants

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference before the 2019 MLS All-Star Game at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., July 31, 2019. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Monday called for legislation to block contractors that help fly illegal immigrants to Florida from doing business with the state.

“They’ve done over 70 flights in the last six months, dump people here. And we had—a few weeks ago—one of those people that Biden dumped, ended up committing a murder in northeast Florida,” DeSantis said in an interview on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. “Our view is, if they’re going to be dumping, we want to be able to facilitate transfer to places like Delaware, and, so, we have $8 million in my new budget to be able to do that.”

DeSantis said he is seeking to pass legislation to ban contractors who work with the Biden administration on these flights from doing business with the state government.

“We are going to pass legislation that says if you are facilitating Biden’s policies—which is effectively a mass human smuggling operation—you are not going to be able to do business with the state of Florida or other local governments,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’s office has previously claimed that the Biden administration has flown migrants to Jacksonville, Fla., in order to ease crowding at border facilities.

“On average, there’s 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September,” Florida public safety czar Larry Keefe told the Washington Examiner in November.

Earlier this year, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed a New York Post report that the administration was flying migrants from Texas to New York. Psaki said unaccompanied minors on those flights were “en route to their final destination to be reunified with their parents or vetted sponsor.”

