DeSantis: ‘We’re Funding The Police And Then Some’

Then-Republican candidate for Florida governor Ron DeSantis holds a rally in Orlando, Fla., November 5, 2018. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state is awarding $1,000 bonuses to law enforcement officials.

The governor shared the news at a press conference at the Satellite Beach Police Department in Brevard County alongside police officers and chiefs from the area.

“Some want to defund the police, we’re funding the police and then some,” DeSantis commented.

Some want to defund the police. In Florida, we’re funding them & then some by providing all of our heroes $1,000 bonuses. This represents more than 174,000 first responders across the state! 🚔🚒🚑 pic.twitter.com/ZMcB9T620g — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 5, 2021

DeSantis added that Florida’s upcoming budget will include financing allotments for the bonuses, which will be distributed to all sworn law enforcement officers, EMTs, firefighters and paramedics.

“The people that wear the uniform, they didn’t have that luxury [of working from home during the pandemic]. They were out there every single day,” DeSantis said. “They had to work more than they ever have.”

The governor praised the sacrifice of first responders during the pandemic and referred to their treatment this past year as a “total disgrace.” He praised the state legislature’s enactment of the so-called “anti-riot” law, which places tougher punishments on violent protestors who commit crimes during a riot.

The law also makes it harder for local governments to cut law enforcement funding and makes it so local officials can be sued if they fail to stop a riot.

DeSantis has returned to public eye recently for signing bills that suspended remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state, banned transgender individuals from participating in women’s athletics, and prohibited public schools from indoctrinating critical race theory.

The Florida governor has been pinned as a frontrunner prospective Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

