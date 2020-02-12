Deval Patrick Ends Presidential Campaign after Lackluster Showing in New Hampshire

Deval Patrick appears on stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 17, 2019. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Former Massachusets governor Deval Patrick announced on Wednesday that he has ended his short-lived presidential campaign.

“I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes…But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting,” Patrick said in a statement. “So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately.”

Patrick received less than 1,300 votes, 0.4 percent of the total, in the New Hampshire Primary. The former governor had skipped the Iowa Caucuses in order to focus on the nation’s second primary, which took place just across the border from his home state of Massachusetts.

“I am not suspending my commitment to help,” Patrick’s statement continued. “There is still work to be done. We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk.”

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who finished the New Hampshire Primary ahead of Patrick with 2.8 percent of the vote, announced he would drop out of the presidential race on Tuesday night.

“In most of these states, I’m not going to be at a threshold where I get delegates, which makes sticking around not necessarily helpful or productive in terms of furthering the goals of this campaign,” Yang told supporters.

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado also withdrew from the race on Tuesday night.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the primary with 25.8 percent, narrowly beating South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (24.4 percent) and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar (19.7 percent).