News

Immigration

DHS Backs Off Plan to Halt Medical Deportation Relief

By
Immigrant families at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, July 28, 2018. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

The Trump administration on Thursday formally canceled plans to deport migrants with serious medical conditions, including critically ill children, which would have ended the deferred action program for such individuals.

Acting Homeland Security Department Secretary Kevin McAleenan reversed the August decision of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to shutter than program for all but military members and their families.

“At the direction of Acting Secretary McAleenan, USCIS is resuming its consideration of non-military deferred action requests on a discretionary, case-by-case basis, except as otherwise required by an applicable statute, regulation, or court order,” a statement from USCIS read.

The agency had urged Homeland Security to retire the deferred action program completely, without exception for the military.

“USCIS strongly believes that the exercise of deferred action is subject to abuse,” a USCIS memo said.

About 400 individuals with serious medical conditions had been told they had 33 days to leave the country.

The move caught flack from immigration advocates and Democrats, who called a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on the decision.

Comments

“It appears that the Trump Administration is reversing its inhumane and disastrous decision to deport critically ill children and their families who are receiving life-saving medical treatment in the United States,” committee chairman Elijah Cummings wrote in a statement.

“It should not take an emergency hearing by Congress — and threats for more — to force the Trump administration to do the right thing,” Cummings said. “Our committee will continue to seek answers about who was responsible for this cruel policy in the first place.”

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More