DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Resigns Due to ‘Recent Events’

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, September 23, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters)

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned on Monday, making him the third Cabinet-level official to quit the Trump administration since the violence at the Capitol last week.

Wolf said his stepping down was “warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

“These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” Wolf wrote in a letter to Department of Homeland Security staff.

Last week, President Trump withdrew his nomination of Wolf as Homeland Security, just hours after the acting DHS chief urged the president to “strongly condemn the violence” that occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Wolf called “tragic and sickening” the rioting by Trump supporters that resulted in five dead.

“Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans,” he said.

