News

Politics & Policy

Dianne Feinstein Lauds China as a ‘Respectable Nation’ in Senate Committee Hearing

By
Sen. Dianne Feinstein during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the DOJ Inspector General’s report, June 18, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) labeled China a “respectable nation” in a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The committee convened to discuss a bill introduced by Senator Martha McSally (R., Ariz.) that would allow U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations,” Feinstein said, in comments first reported by the Washington Free Beacon. “I deeply believe that.”

Feinstein’s comments come as American public opinion on China has soured among voters of both parties. The Pew Research Center has found that 83 percent of Republican voters viewed China unfavorably, compared with 63 percent of Democrats.

Feinstein argued against allowing Americans to sue China over the coronavirus, saying such a move would open the U.S. government to lawsuits by other foreign nationals. McSally’s legislation is backed by a number of co-sponsors including Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R., Ark.), and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.).

Comments

“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for concealing and now profiting off of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Blackburn wrote on Twitter on Thursday after the Judiciary Committee sent the bill to the Senate floor.

Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum has held various business investments in China over the years. The California senator has said there is a “firewall” between her husband’s business and her activities in Congress.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More