Disney CEO Suspends Florida Political Donations over LGBT Ed Bill

Bob Chapek speaks during the 10th anniversary ceremony of Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China, September 11, 2015. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Disney will not make political donations in the state of Florida pending a review, and oppose legislation modeled after the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill in other states, CEO Bob Chapek said in a letter to employees on Friday.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Chapek wrote in the letter, which was posted on Disney’s website. “You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bill in question bars classroom discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” that is conducted “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate,” from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

“Starting immediately, we are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states,” Chapek wrote on Friday. “And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review.”

Orlando, Fla., is home to the Walt Disney World theme park.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law sometime this month, after the state senate passed it on Tuesday.

Chapek subsequently called DeSantis to express concern over the bill, the CEO told The Hollywood Reporter. However, DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw said his position on the legislation “has not changed” following the call.

DeSantis told supporters in Boca Raton, Fla., on Thursday that he will not back down on the issue, in a video obtained by Fox News.

In a video exclusively obtained by @FoxNews Digital. @GovRonDeSantis slams #Disney saying “In Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations.” pic.twitter.com/Op87xgsLzB — Kelly Laco (@kelly_laco) March 10, 2022

“When you have companies that have made a fortune off being family friendly and catering to families and young kids, they should understand that parents of young kids do not want this injected into their kids’ kindergarten classroom,” DeSantis said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.