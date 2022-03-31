Disney Was Silent on Parental-Rights Bill until Public Pressure Campaign Began, Florida House Speaker Says

The suddenly fractious relationship between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Republicans only grows more so by the day.

At a press conference on Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared that a carve-out for Disney World included in his recently signed Big Tech bill “was wrong and should be repealed.”

The latest volley came after Disney condemned DeSantis for signing the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars “classroom instruction . . . on sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

Adopting the language of its progressive critics, Disney dubbed the bill “the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” said that it “should

