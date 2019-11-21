DNC Drops Lackluster Fundraising Numbers During Dem Debate

Candidates in a Democratic presidential debate, November 20, 2019, Atlanta (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

The Democratic National Committee released its fundraising numbers during the presidential primary debate on Wednesday night, revealing that the committee lags far behind Republicans in funding for the 2020 elections.

The DNC has $8.7 million in cash on hand, but it is $7 million in debt, according to its October Federal Election Commission filing. The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, had raised $156 million and had $61.4 million cash on hand as of the end of October.

However, it was noted that the DNC is competing for donations with a wide field of presidential candidates, ten of which participated in Wednesday night’s primary debate. At this point in 2011, when former president Barack Obama stood for reelection, the DNC had raised roughly $150 million.

Bernie Sanders revealed he had personally raised $25.3 million over the past three months, leading Democratic presidential candidates in fundraising. Pete Buttigieg raised $19.1 million over the same period, followed by Kamala Harris with $11.6 million. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren haven’t yet released their fundraising numbers.

The RNC has used the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump to great effect in its fundraising efforts, receiving record-breaking levels of donations in October and September with its “Stop the Madness” campaign.

“While Democrats are focused on their sham impeachment charade, Republicans had another record-breaking fundraising month in October — the best off-cycle October in our party’s history,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Washington Examiner. “In 2020, voters will choose results over the Democrats’ polarizing political rhetoric, and the RNC is in the strongest position possible to reelect President Trump and Republicans up-and-down the ballot.”

The RNC has been using some of its funds to help House Republicans seeking to topple Democrats in vulnerable districts.