News

U.S.

DNC Moves Debate to Washington, D.C. to Avoid Coronavirus Outbreak

By
A man walks past an advertisement for the Democratic National Convention at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C September 2, 2012. (Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters)

The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday it would move the upcoming presidential primary debate from Phoenix, Ariz., to Washington, D.C., due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. Shows across multiple networks have eschewed live audiences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, Jorge Ramos, a Univision news anchor originally booked as one of the debate moderators, announced he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with a possible coronavirus patient.

“Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free,” Hinojosa said. “Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15 Democratic debate.”

Ramos will be replaced by Ilia Calderón, who will moderate along with CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bush.

Comments

Former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) will be the only two candidates at the debate. Biden currently possesses 845 delegates to Sanders’s 693, with Sanders having only a slim chance of winning the nomination.

Nonetheless, Sanders announced on Wednesday that he “looked forward” to debating Biden, and did not drop out of the race.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More