News

National Security & Defense

DOJ Charges Former Raytheon Engineer for Sharing Military Tech with China

By
The Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., February 1, 2018 (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

A former engineer for defense manufacturer Raytheon was sentenced to prison for illegally transporting weapons technology to China, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Wei Sun, 49, had worked as an electrical engineer with Raytheon Missiles and Defense in Tuscon, Ariz. Wei is a Chinese national and naturalized American citizen, and was sentenced to six years and two months in prison for violating the Arms Export Control Act.

According to the Justice Department, Wei took a company laptop to China between December 2018 and January 2019 that included technical details for a missile-guidance system.

“Sun was a highly skilled engineer entrusted with sensitive missile technology that he knew he could not legally transfer to hostile hands,” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said in a press release. “Nevertheless, he delivered that controlled technology to China.”

U.S. attorney Michael Bailey said in the press release that Raytheon had cooperated with the FBI during the investigation.

Raytheon is among a group of U.S. defense contractors sanctioned by China over arms sales to rival Taiwan. U.S.-China relations have significantly deteriorated in recent years with the onset of a trade war between the two nations, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which U.S. officials believe China failed to prevent.

Additionally, the Justice Department has in recent years issued a number of indictments against suspected Chinese spies, or of researchers who failed to disclose funding from the Chinese government. The DOJ indicted an ethnic Tibetan NYPD officer, Baimadajie Angwang, in September for allegedly spying on expatriate Tibetans living in New York.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More