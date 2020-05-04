News

Law & the Courts

DOJ Clashes with Northam over Virginia Church Closures

By
Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam speaks after his election night victory in Fairfax, Va., November 7, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/REUTERS)

The Justice Department is pushing back against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s stay at home order, arguing that churches have been unfairly affected.

The DOJ filed a statement of interest on Sunday in federal court in support of a Chincoteague, Virginia church that sued the state after its pastor was issued a criminal citation for holding a service with 16 people, six more than Northam’s order allows. Meanwhile, other establishments such as liquor stores and law offices are allowed to hold gatherings of more than ten people.

“The United States believes that the church has set forth a strong case that the Orders, by exempting other activities permitting similar opportunities for in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals, while at the same time prohibiting churches from gathering in groups of more than 10 — even with social distancing measures and other precautions — has impermissibly interfered with the church’s free exercise of religion,” the DOJ wrote in a court filing.

“Unless the Commonwealth can prove that its disparate treatment of religious gatherings is justified by a compelling reason and is pursued through the least restrictive means, this disparate treatment violates the Free Exercise Clause, and the Orders may not be enforced against the church,” the Justice Department added.

Lighthouse Fellowship Church requested a temporary restraining order against the Democratic governor as well as an injunction to suspend enforcement of the order after the church’s pastor, Kevin Wilson, was served a summons carrying the possibility of a year in jail or a $2,500 fine.

U.S. District Court Judge Arenda Allen denied the church’s request, ruling that “in incidental disruption of normal practice does not convert the Governor’s broadly applicable Orders into a substantial burden on Plaintiff’s right to practice its religion.”

The exception to the 10 person limit for some businesses “is essential to prevent joblessness at a time when people desperately need to retain their incomes and healthcare, and at a time when unemployment is drastically rising,” the judge added.

Virginia Solicitor General Toby Heytens, representing Northam, argued in a preliminary response filed Sunday evening that the governor’s stay at home order did not “operate in the manner the plaintiff and the federal government describe.”

Politics & Policy

Barr and State Lockdowns, Again

By
Attorney General Bill Barr received a lot of criticism for comments he made about the possibility that the Department of Justice would go to federal court to challenge some state lockdown policies. I defended him from that criticism (as did Andy). Now Philip Rotner is making some new criticisms of Barr over ... Read More
October Surmise

By
The dating conventions b.c. and a.d. were early victims of cultural vandalism at the hands of those who cannot bear the thought of C. or D., and they were replaced with b.c.e. (“Before Common Era”) and c.e. (“Common Era”), leaving history bisected by the same apparently unmentionable Event but the Event ... Read More
Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
Biden and Dodd: a Stupidity Sandwich

By
I’ll get into this at more length later, but there’s a problem with Joe Biden’s naming Chris Dodd to run his vice-presidential search beyond the obvious waitress-sandwich stuff. The Democrats talk a pretty good “diversity” game, but think about what that really looks like in a party where the bosses ... Read More
What’s the Worst Movie Ever by a Great Director?

By
I posed this question on Twitter and almost everyone responded with either a pretty recent film or a film from a living director. A lot of people said Eyes Wide Shut (nope -- masterpiece) or A.I. (ditto). Some said Spielberg’s 1941, which I don’t think is all that bad, and someone recalled that Exodus: Gods ... Read More
