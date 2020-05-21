News

Law & the Courts

DOJ Convicts Former Philly Judge of Elections Who Stuffed Ballots for Bribes

By
The crest for the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigations at the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, D.C. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The Justice Department announced Thursday that a former Pennsylvania election official was convicted of accepting $2,500 in bribes to stuff ballots for three Democratic candidates for Common Pleas Court judge in Philadelphia.

Domenick J. Demuro pled guilty in March to the charges in a filing that was unsealed Thursday, the DOJ said. He admitted to being directed by an unnamed political consultant to inflate votes for “clients and preferred candidates” in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primaries in exchange for “money and other things of value.” While he only cast 27 fraudulent ballots in the 2014 election, 40 votes in May 2015, and 46 in 2016, election results showed that the numbers accounted for over 22 percent of the total votes cast from Demuro’s voting location in 2014, over 15 percent in 2015, and over 17 percent in 2016.

“Demuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in the release. “This is utterly reprehensible conduct.”

The conviction bears a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30, 2020.

Comments

President Trump, who has been an outspoken critic of efforts to expand voting by mail ahead of the November presidential election, tweeted news of the story on Thursday. On Wednesday, he criticized Michigan for sending absentee ballot applications to millions of state residents “illegally and without authorization.”

“I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!” Trump stated.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Lies We Live By

By
‘As I said from day one, I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity.” So insists Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York. That is a lie, of course. Everybody knows it is a lie, beginning with Governor Cuomo. We are going to choose between public health and economic activity. We are ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Lies We Live By

By
‘As I said from day one, I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity.” So insists Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York. That is a lie, of course. Everybody knows it is a lie, beginning with Governor Cuomo. We are going to choose between public health and economic activity. We are ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Venezuela, for a Season

By
‘Ground chuck, where art thou?” We may not yet have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, but we are well on our way to extracting from that virus a vaccine against a far deadlier plague: socialism, which in the 20th century alone killed more than three times as many people as HIV did in the same time, ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Venezuela, for a Season

By
‘Ground chuck, where art thou?” We may not yet have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, but we are well on our way to extracting from that virus a vaccine against a far deadlier plague: socialism, which in the 20th century alone killed more than three times as many people as HIV did in the same time, ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More