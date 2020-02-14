News

Law & the Courts

DOJ Declines to Pursue Criminal Charges against Andrew McCabe

By
FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, July 20, 2017. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

The Justice Department on Friday informed legal counsel for former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe that it would not seek to file criminal charges against McCabe over his misleading federal investigators in connection with a 2016 press leak.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at this time, we consider the matter closed,” reads a letter from Justice Department officials to McCabe’s counsel.

“At long last, justice has been done in this matter,” McCabe lawyers Michael Bromwich and David Schertler said in response. “We said at the outset of the criminal investigation, almost two years ago, that if the facts and the law determined the result, no charges would be brought.”

Comments

In March 2018, McCabe was fired from the FBI hours before his retirement following a report from the Justice Department Inspector General that he had lied under oath regarding a 2016 leak to a Wall Street Journal reporter. The leak concerned the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

In April 2018 the Justice Department Office of the Inspector General sent a criminal referral against McCabe to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C. That referral said McCabe’s leak did not serve the “public interest” and was made “to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Sentencing Fiasco

By
The first thing to grasp about the Roger Stone sentencing fiasco is that Stone, even accepting the worst plausible gloss on his crimes, is a 67-year-old nonviolent first offender. If the criminal-justice “reform” fad were authentic, and not a stratagem of social-justice warriors who have taken Washington’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Sentencing Fiasco

By
The first thing to grasp about the Roger Stone sentencing fiasco is that Stone, even accepting the worst plausible gloss on his crimes, is a 67-year-old nonviolent first offender. If the criminal-justice “reform” fad were authentic, and not a stratagem of social-justice warriors who have taken Washington’s ... Read More
Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Elections

Hunter Biden’s Devastating Influence

By
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day — grab roses or chocolate or something on the way home from work today. They’ll be more expensive tomorrow. On the menu today: the fair question of whether Hunter Biden cost his father the Democratic nomination; Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to try any funny business at ... Read More
Elections

Hunter Biden’s Devastating Influence

By
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day — grab roses or chocolate or something on the way home from work today. They’ll be more expensive tomorrow. On the menu today: the fair question of whether Hunter Biden cost his father the Democratic nomination; Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to try any funny business at ... Read More