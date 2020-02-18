News

White House

DOJ Denies Coordination between Barr and Giuliani in Letter Detailing Ukraine ‘Intake Process’

By
Attorney General William Barr speaks in Washington, December 10, 2019. (Al Drago/Reuters)

The Justice Department informed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) in a Tuesday letter that deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen had tasked the top prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York and the Western District of Pennsylvania to oversee the process of reviewing “unsolicited” information from Ukraine.

“The Deputy Attorney General implemented this policy to avoid duplication of efforts across Offices and components, to facilitate information sharing, to ensure there are no conflicts among potentially overlapping matters, and to efficiently marshal the resources of the Department,” Rosen wrote.

He detailed that Brooklyn-based U.S. attorney Richard Donoghue would “assist in coordinating such matters,” while U.S. attorney Scott Brady in Pittsburgh would “assist in the receipt, processing, and preliminary analysis of new information provided by the public that may be relevant to matter relating to Ukraine.”

Rosen’s letter also emphasized that attorney general William Barr “has not discussed matters relating to Ukraine with Rudolph Giuliani,” and that the DOJ “remains vigilant against the significant threat of disinformation.”

“As always, the Department will reject information it finds to be non-credible while continuing to discharge its duty to pursue all meritorious leads and investigations,” the letter reads, while not elaborating what information is being explored.

Comments

Attorney general William Barr confirmed on February 10 that the Justice Department has “established an intake process” to handle Ukrainian information, days after Giuliani claimed that he was aware of three Ukrainian witnesses ready to “name names” in a “smoking gun” that will “totally vindicate” Trump, and after Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson obtained financial records from the Treasury Department as part of a probe into Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine.

“The DOJ has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant,” Barr said during a presser at the Justice Department, but did not explain further. Nadler, who said earlier this month that House Democrats would “likely” continue exploring Trump’s actions with regard to Ukraine by subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton, then sent a letter to Barr asking for more information.

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More