DOJ Disavows White-Nationalist Blog Post Sent to Immigration-Court Employees

The U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C., February 1, 2018. (Jim Bourg/REUTERS)

The Justice Department on Thursday said it made a mistake by including a white-nationalist blog post in an email to immigration-court employees earlier this week.

The link to VDare, a white-nationalist website, was included in the agency’s Monday news briefing, a list of links to news stories about the agency and immigration sent to all federal immigration-court employees.

“The daily EOIR morning news briefings are compiled by a contractor and the blog post should not have been included,” an Executive Office of Immigration Review spokesperson said.

A former Justice Department official added that the email is “generated by a third-party vendor that utilizes keyword searches to produce news clippings for staff. It is not reviewed or approved by staff before it is transmitted.”

“The Department of Justice condemns Anti-Semitism in the strongest terms,” EOIR assistant press secretary Kathryn Mattingly said.

“Publication and dissemination of a white supremacist, anti-Semitic website throughout the EOIR is antithetical to the goals and ideals of the Department of Justice,” the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ) said in a statement, adding that the post “directly attacks sitting immigration judges with racial and ethnically tinged slurs.”

The Trump administration has recently begun efforts to decertify the NAIJ, the union representing immigration judges, which the union is contesting.

“VDare’s use of the term in a pejorative manner casts Jewish history in a negative light as an Anti-Semitic trope of Jews seeking power and control,” union chief Ashley Tabaddor wrote.

The union also called on the DOJ to provide “security measures for all judges,” given the sentiments expressed in the blog post