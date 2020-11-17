News

World

DOJ Drops Charges Against Former Mexican Defense Minister, Wants Mexico to Take Over Prosecution

By
Mexico’s defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos attends an event at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it would drop drug trafficking charges against former Mexico defense minister General Salvador Cienfuegos, allowing Mexico to prosecute the case instead.

Cienfuegos was arrested in October after flying into Los Angeles, and subsequently charged with taking bribes from the H-2 cartel, based in Nayarit and Sinaloa. While serving as defense minister from 2012 to 2018, Cienfuegos allowed the cartel to operate while directing military operations against its rivals, the DOJ alleges.

However, the U.S. has decided to allow Mexico to prosecute the case, according to a joint statement from U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.

“In recognition of the strong law enforcement partnership between Mexico and the United States,” the DOJ is seeking to dismiss the charges against Cienfuegos “so that he may be investigated and, if appropriate, charged, under Mexican law,” the attorneys general said.

The judge overseeing the case has not yet agreed to dismiss charges.

The arrest of Cienfuegos marked the highest-level Mexican government official ever taken into custody on charges of aiding drug cartels.

“There has never been a minister of defense in Mexico arrested,” Jorge Castañeda, a former Mexican foreign minister, told the New York Times in October. “The minister of defense in Mexico is a guy that not only runs the army and is a military man, but he reports directly to the president. There is no one above him except the president.”

In fall 2019, the U.S. also arrested the former head of Mexico police Genaro Garcia Luna, who is accused of providing for the Sinaloa cartel to import tons of cocaine into the U.S. during his tenure from 2006 to 2012.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More