News

Law & the Courts

DOJ Drops Insider Trading Probe Into Three Senators, Still Investigating Burr

By
Senator Richard Burr (R., N.C.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., December 16, 2019 (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

The Justice Department has dropped insider-trading investigations into three U.S. senators but remains focused on Senator Richard Burr (R., N.C.), according to multiple reports.

Prosecutors have informed attorneys for Senators Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.), Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), and Jim Inhofe (R., Okla.) that they were no longer under investigation for selling off millions in stock in January ahead of the coronavirus market dip, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. All three said the trades were made through third-party advisers and that they had no knowledge of them until after the fact.

Loeffler, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, said in April that she and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher — chairman of the New York Stock Exchange — would be liquidating their personal stock holdings following public scrutiny.

“Today’s clear exoneration affirms what I’ve said all along: I did nothing wrong,” Loeffler tweeted following the news. “This was a politically-motivated attack promoted by the fake news media and my political opponents. I’m continuing to focus my full attention on results for Georgia.”

The Georgia businesswoman, who was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in December to fill former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat, has fallen in the polls against Representative Doug Collins for November’s special election. An April poll found that GOP Georgia voters preferred Collins to Loeffler by a 62–18 margin.

Comments

Burr, who stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month, had a more direct role in his trades. The trades represented a significant share of his total holdings and were collectively worth between $628,000 and $1.7 million.

Burr has said he “relied solely on public news reports” to ascertain the severity of the coronavirus’s likely impact on the market. But he wrote an opinion article for Fox News days after his sale suggesting that the United States was “better prepared than ever before” to deal with coronavirus. Two weeks later, he told a small gathering of North Carolina businessmen that the novel virus was “probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic,” according to a recording obtained by NPR.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

The League of Morons

By
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The League of Morons

By
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

By
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Education

Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

By
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
Economy & Business

Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

By
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
Economy & Business

Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

By
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
NR PLUS Music

How a U2 Anthem Defined Generation X

By
In Cameron Crowe’s Say Anything... (1989), Lloyd Dobler sketches out a stumbling, uncertain-but-nevertheless-determined path for his and my generation: “I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
World

The 82-Day Dictatorship

By
One wonders if it will be recorded in the history books that from March 30th to June 20th Hungary lived as the shortest dictatorship in European history, before voluntarily extinguishing itself. An odd act for a dictatorship. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary had used the coronavirus to make himself ... Read More
World

The 82-Day Dictatorship

By
One wonders if it will be recorded in the history books that from March 30th to June 20th Hungary lived as the shortest dictatorship in European history, before voluntarily extinguishing itself. An odd act for a dictatorship. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary had used the coronavirus to make himself ... Read More
Sports

Gregg Jefferies, Still Unfulfilled

By
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had an interesting feature Saturday on Gregg Jefferies, one of the great woulda-coulda-shoulda stories for Mets fans. The main theme of the story is that a number of Mets veterans now regret the extent of the hazing the team’s hard-living veterans imposed on the high-strung, ... Read More
Sports

Gregg Jefferies, Still Unfulfilled

By
Joel Sherman of the New York Post had an interesting feature Saturday on Gregg Jefferies, one of the great woulda-coulda-shoulda stories for Mets fans. The main theme of the story is that a number of Mets veterans now regret the extent of the hazing the team’s hard-living veterans imposed on the high-strung, ... Read More