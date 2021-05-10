DOJ Pick Susan Hennessey’s Long, Sordid History of Partisan Conspiracy-Mongering

Susan Hennessey, the Biden administration’s pick to serve as senior counsel for the National Security Division at the Justice Department, made a name for herself during the Trump years by pushing the infamous Russian-collusion narrative and flaunting her partisan credentials on Twitter and live television.

Hennessey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, executive editor at its Lawfare blog, and a CNN legal analyst, rivals Neera Tanden — who was forced to withdraw from consideration as director of the Office of Management and Budget just a few months ago — for her partisan output. Like Tanden, the arguments, statements, and tweets …