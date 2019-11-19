DOJ Slams Former FBI Agent Strzok, Accuses Him of Committing ‘Security Violations’

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) slammed former FBI agent Peter Strzok on Monday, in response to a lawsuit brought by Strzok against both the DOJ and FBI.

Strzok filed the lawsuit in August after he was fired from the FBI, accusing officials of terminating his employment after pressure from President Trump.

The former agent worked on the investigations into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for classified emails, foreign interference in the 2016 presidential elections, and the Mueller investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Anti-Trump texts Strzok sent to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was carrying on an extramarital affair, were discovered on his FBI-issued phone.

“Your excessive, repeated, and politically charged text messages while you were assigned as the lead case agent on the FBI’s two biggest and most politically sensitive investigations in decades, demonstrated a gross lack of professionalism and exceptionally poor judgement,” read the documents from the Justice Department. “Your misconduct has cast a pall over the FBI’s Clinton Email and Russia investigations and the work of the Special Counsel.”

Strzok had written in his texts to Page that “Trump is a f***ing idiot,” and reassured her that Trump would not win the election by saying, “No, he wont. We’ll stop it.”

The Justice Department also wrote that Strzok had committed a “security violation” after it “uncovered numerous occasions on which you used your personal email account to conduct FBI business.”

The DOJ further accused Strzok of a “dereliction of supervisory duty” by failing to properly investigate emails and texts between Clinton and adviser Huma Abedin that were discovered on the laptop of Abedin’s former spouse Anthony Weiner.