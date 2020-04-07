News

National Security & Defense

DOJ Urges Federal Prosecutors to ‘Focus Their Resources’ on Pursuing Chinese Intellectual Property Cases

By
John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security, at a DOJ news conference on November 1, 2018 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Justice Department is urging federal prosecutors across the country to focus on investigating and bringing cases related to Chinese efforts to steal American intellectual property.

John Demers, the DOJ’s assistant attorney general for national security, said the DOJ is looking for all 94 U.S. attorneys to bring cases related to the so-called China Initiative, which began in 2018 under then-attorney general Jeff Sessions. 

“These cases take time, they sometimes involve classified evidence, which can complicate both the investigation and later the prosecution and how you charge the case,” Demers told Politico. “But we wanted to signal to the U.S. attorneys that we understood that, and nonetheless we wanted them to focus their resources on this and that we were going to approve these charges and we wanted them to move forward.”

In January, the Justice Department charged China’s largest smartphone maker, Huawei Technologies Co., an $8.4 billion firm protected by China’s Communist party, with a laundry list of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, bank and wire fraud, flouting U.S. sanctions on Iran, and obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, cases have appeared around the country, especially at universities, against academics who fail to disclose or lie about foreign government funding in their applications for grants from the U.S. government.

Last month, former West Virginia University professor Dr. James Patrick Lewis pled guilty to fraud after entering into a contract with China to work on the country’s Thousand Talents Plan, which is designed to attract and recruit scientific talent to bolster Chinese interests.

Comments

The DOJ in February also charged four Chinese military hackers with conducting a cyberattack against credit reporting agency Equifax that stole the information of 150 million Americans.

“They’ve made it clear: If they can’t develop it, they’re going to steal it,” said Jay Town, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, a member of the DOJ’s China Initiative.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Film & TV

America’s Favorite Movie

By
For more than a decade, readers volunteering their ratings on the movie site IMDb have declared The Shawshank Redemption (1994) their favorite film of all time. (Number two is The Godfather). Unlike the unholy tablets that are the box office charts, which are strongly linked to marketing budgets and show a ... Read More
Film & TV

America’s Favorite Movie

By
For more than a decade, readers volunteering their ratings on the movie site IMDb have declared The Shawshank Redemption (1994) their favorite film of all time. (Number two is The Godfather). Unlike the unholy tablets that are the box office charts, which are strongly linked to marketing budgets and show a ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Welcome Back, Plastic Bags

By
Single-use plastic bags are a miracle of modern technology. Cheap, light, convenient, and ubiquitous, they provide an elegant solution to a problem. If you recycle them, as most people do, and put your rubbish in them, that creates a net reduction in carbon emissions compared with buying the heavier, thicker ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Welcome Back, Plastic Bags

By
Single-use plastic bags are a miracle of modern technology. Cheap, light, convenient, and ubiquitous, they provide an elegant solution to a problem. If you recycle them, as most people do, and put your rubbish in them, that creates a net reduction in carbon emissions compared with buying the heavier, thicker ... Read More