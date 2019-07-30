News

U.S.

Trump Claims Baltimore Residents ‘Living in Hell’ as He Continues Attack on Cummings

By
President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 30, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump said Baltimore residents are “living in hell” on Tuesday, firing another shot in his ongoing battle against Representative Elijah Cummings (D., Md.).

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Trump claimed that “thousands” of African-American Baltimore residents have reached out to him to express gratitude for the attention he called to Baltimore’s sanitation and crime problems in recent days.

“Those people are living in hell in Baltimore,” Trump said, according to CBS News. “They’re largely African-American . . . and they really appreciate what I’m doing, and they let me know it.”

Trump continued to blame Cummings for Baltimore’s state of disrepair on Tuesday and called for an investigation of how the “billions” of dollars in federal aid he said had been given to the city in recent years was spent.

The feud began on Saturday morning when Trump challenged the House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman to redirect the resources currently being used to investigate his administration toward probing the rodent “infestation” plaguing Baltimore, part of which lies in Cummings district.

Comments

Reverend Al Sharpton came to Cummings’s defense over the weekend and accused Trump of racism in response to the tweet. Trump pushed back against that claim on Tuesday, telling reporters, “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.”

Comments

