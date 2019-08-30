Trump Denies U.S. Involvement in Failure of Iranian Rocket Launch

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., August 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was not involved in the failure of an Iranian rocket test last week, and added that he wishes the state terror sponsor luck in investigating the explosion.

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One. pic.twitter.com/z0iDj2L0Y3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

Iran said the rocket exploded on its launch pad at Imam Khomeini Space Center in the North of the country on Thursday, the day it was scheduled to be launched. Smoke could be seen rising from the launch pad in satellite images.

“It was due to some technical issues and it exploded but our young scientists are working to fix the problem,” an Iranian official said.

The Trump administration has warned Iran not to conduct rocket tests, which the U.S. worries are aimed at developing ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, a charge Iran denies.

Iran plans to launch three satellites into orbit by March, according to Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi.