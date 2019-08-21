News

U.S.

Trump: Denmark Leader’s Response to Greenland Proposal ‘Nasty and Inappropriate’

By
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Reykjavik, Iceland, August 20, 2019 (Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

President Trump on Wednesday complained that Denmark’s prime minister had responded to his suggestion that the U.S. purchase Greenland, a Danish territory, with a “nasty and inappropriate statement.”

“I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something. They could have just told me no,” Trump said. “All they had to say was, ‘We’d rather not do that.’ Don’t say, ‘What an absurd idea that would be.’”

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Greenland “is not for sale” and called the idea of the U.S. acquiring the territory “absurd.”

“Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant,” Frederiksen said.

Trump cancelled a September 2 visit to Denmark after the country’s politicians reacted incredulously to the suggestion of a Greenland purchase. He was scheduled to hold meetings with Greenland’s premier, Kim Kielsen, as well as the Queen of Denmark, among other leaders.

Comments

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump wrote on Twitter after Frederiksen’s remarks.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!” the president added.

Comments

Most Popular

Sports

It’s Time for Colin Kaepernick to Move On

By
Colin Kaepernick. Remember him? Below-average quarterback. Above-average poseur. Not “activist,” not really. Activists actually say stuff. Kaepernick almost never says anything. He’s like the Queen or most popes — you have to read the deep-background musings of supposed members of his inner circle to get ... Read More
U.S.

What The 1619 Project Leaves Out

By
“The goal of The 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times that this issue of the magazine inaugurates, is to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year,” The New York Times Magazine editors declare. “Doing so requires us to place ... Read More
PC Culture

Courage Is the Cure for Political Correctness

By
This might come as some surprise to observers of our campus culture wars, but there was a time, not long ago, when the situation in American higher education was much worse. There a wave of vicious campus activism aimed at silencing heterodox speakers, and it was typically empowered by a comprehensive regime of ... Read More
Elections

Trump and the Black Vote

By
"Donald Trump is a racist, white supremacist, white nationalist. So are his supporters." Some version of that refrain is heard almost hourly somewhere in mainstream media. Democratic politicians seem to proclaim it more often than that. Listening only to the Left, you'd conclude that more than half a ... Read More
U.S.

The Age of Miscalculation

By
On August 7, 1998, more than 200 people were killed in terrorist attacks on U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. Americans learned three names most of them never had heard before: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden, and al-Qaeda. On August 20, 1998, President Bill Clinton ordered a ... Read More