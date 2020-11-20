News

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. after landing aboard Air Force One at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wis., July 12, 2019. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday evening.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman told CNN. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” quarantine guidelines.

The diagnosis comes weeks after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the president’s son Barron all contracted the illness. The president was briefly hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped, but returned to the White House to recover.

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the president, contracted the illness over the summer.

Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year,” Scott said in a statement announcing his diagnosis. “But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. … I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.

A number of other U.S. lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus this week, including Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa). At 87 years old, Grassley is the senior current Republican senator and is in a high-risk age group for complications from coronavirus. Grassley said he was asymptomatic at the time of his diagnosis.

