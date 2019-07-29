News

U.S.

Trump Signs Bill to Extend 9/11 Victim-Compensation Fund

By
New York City first responders celebrate after President Donald Trump signed the “Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act” during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2019. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday signed a bill extending the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund through fiscal year 2090, making effectively permanent the fund’s federal aid to first responders still suffering from illnesses related to the terror attacks.

The $10 billion measure passed the House 402–12 earlier this month, and later passed the Senate 98–2.

“Today, we come together as one nation to support our September 11 heroes, to care for their families, and to renew our eternal vow: Never, ever forget,” Trump said at a Rose Garden signing ceremony alongside first responders and family members of those who passed away from illnesses they contracted responding to the attacks.

“The whole world witnessed the might and resilience of our nation in the extraordinary men and women of the New York Fire Department and the New York Police Department,” Trump said. “Selfless patriots of unmatched character and devotion. I grew up with them, so I can tell you it’s absolutely true.”

Comments

Thousands of first responders have suffered in the nearly 18 years since the attacks from cancers, respiratory ailments, and other illnesses sustained in the immediate aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. Trump said that he recalled spending time with first responders near Ground Zero after the Twin Towers fell.

“I was down there also — but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you,” he said.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

Quentin Tarantino Is Cancelled

By
A writer for the Guardian suggests we cancel Quentin Tarantino because his films “have revelled in extreme violence toward women.” Debatable, but this is quite a paragraph: In Tarantino’s debut directorial feature, Reservoir Dogs, the only female characters in the credits are “Shot Woman” and ... Read More
Culture

Among the Chimps

By
As you may be aware thanks to my merciless flogging of it, I have a new book out called The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. It is about the way in which social media brings out the worst of the tribalism and idiocy in our contemporary politics by displacing almost all of the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’

By
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
Elections

Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates

By
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Racially Charged Attacks on Elijah Cummings

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: President Trump attacks Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore in the only way he knows how; an attack at a garlic festival should make us wonder whether we define “terrorism” too narrowly; and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel starts to lose his patience with the wild ... Read More