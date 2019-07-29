Trump Signs Bill to Extend 9/11 Victim-Compensation Fund

New York City first responders celebrate after President Donald Trump signed the “Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act” during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2019. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump on Monday signed a bill extending the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund through fiscal year 2090, making effectively permanent the fund’s federal aid to first responders still suffering from illnesses related to the terror attacks.

The $10 billion measure passed the House 402–12 earlier this month, and later passed the Senate 98–2.

“Today, we come together as one nation to support our September 11 heroes, to care for their families, and to renew our eternal vow: Never, ever forget,” Trump said at a Rose Garden signing ceremony alongside first responders and family members of those who passed away from illnesses they contracted responding to the attacks.

“The whole world witnessed the might and resilience of our nation in the extraordinary men and women of the New York Fire Department and the New York Police Department,” Trump said. “Selfless patriots of unmatched character and devotion. I grew up with them, so I can tell you it’s absolutely true.”

Thousands of first responders have suffered in the nearly 18 years since the attacks from cancers, respiratory ailments, and other illnesses sustained in the immediate aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. Trump said that he recalled spending time with first responders near Ground Zero after the Twin Towers fell.

“I was down there also — but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you,” he said.