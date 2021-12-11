Dozens Feared Dead after Tornadoes Hit Multiple States

Emergency crews respond to a collapsed Amazon warehouse after a tornado passed through Edwardsville, Illinois, December 2021. (Chris Phillips/Maverick Media Group via Reuters)

Dozens of people are feared dead after tornadoes and storms crisscrossed multiple states in the Midwest and southern U.S. on Friday.

The roof of a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., collapsed with about 110 people still inside, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear (D.) said at a press conference early on Saturday morning.

Mayfield KY at the candle plant. FD finds another person in the rubble around 6:00 am. Search & recovery will likely take a few days. Debris from building collapse 15-20’high. Sending prayers to all the families that lost loved ones over multiple states. #kywx #arwx #tnwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/DcUiKdzA6f — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) December 11, 2021

The roof of an Amazon warehouse Edwardsville, Il., was ripped off and a wall collapsed during the storm, according to local police chief Mike Fillback. Police said there were “confirmed fatalities” at the warehouse, although the exact number was unclear.

Tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Footage from journalist Brandon Clement showed widespread destruction in Mayfield:

Journalist Doug Smith of Fox-affiliate WDRB News captured additional aerial footage:

Footage from KMOV, a CBS affiliate in St. Louis, showed damage to the Amazon factory in Edwardsville:

DEVELOPING: This is a view of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, where you can see the scope of damage and also search and rescue response. We’ve learned around 100 people were trapped inside. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ToxT1L8cch — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) December 11, 2021

The storms caused “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said. “The primary tornado was on the ground continuously for over 200 miles in our state, something we have never seen before.”

Beshear added, “we believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives.”

Kentucky emergency management director Michael Dossett said the storm system could be one of the worst in the state’s history.

“This will be one of the most significant, the most extensive disasters that Kentucky has faced,” Dossett said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul, both Kentucky Republicans, affirmed their support for Beshear’s request for federal assistance from the Biden administration.

“I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth,” McConnell said in a statement. “Thank you to the first responders and the National Guard for their brave efforts amid this tragedy.”

