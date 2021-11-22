News

NR PLUS Forgotten Fact Checks

Dozens of Examples Offer an Answer to the ‘What If Rittenhouse Was Black?’ Hypothetical

By &
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., November 17, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/Pool via Reuters)

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we debunk one of the most ridiculous reactions to the Rittenhouse verdict, tip our cap to CNN, and hit our usual slate of media misses.

The World’s Least Interesting Hypothetical

How quickly a casually asked hypothetical can turn into common wisdom. After Kyle Rittenhouse — the teenager who shot three men in Kenosha amidst widespread rioting last August — was cleared of wrongdoing on self-defense grounds last week, an odd phenomenon emerged among the commentariat.

While some were outraged by the verdict itself, others rushed to insist

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest