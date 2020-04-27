News

U.S.

Dr. Birx Predicts Social Distancing ‘Will Be With Us Through the Summer’

By
Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a news briefing regarding the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, on Sunday said Americans would probably need to continue social distancing measures through the summer.

“Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another,” Birx said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. Dr. Birx indicated that social distancing would be strongly recommended even as states gradually lift closures on businesses.

“I’ve had really, very good conversations with a series of governors, and they’ve really been very insightful of how they’re looking at this,” Dr. Birx said when asked if she thought certain states were reopening businesses too early. “They understand the risk, and they talk about this not as turning on a light switch but slowly turning up the dimmer.”

Business closures instated to mitigate the spread of coronavirus have put over 26 million Americans out of work over the past several weeks.

Comments

Birx, however, said there was reason to hope that various outbreaks across the U.S. are slowing.

“If you look at these outbreaks over time and you look at places like Louisiana, if you look at Houston, if you look at Detroit, if you look at how they’ve reached their peak and come down and what those cases look like as they come down, it gives us great hope when you project out Boston and Chicago and certainly the New York metro,” she said.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More