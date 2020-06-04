Drew Brees Apologizes for Saying He ‘Will Never Agree With Somebody Disrespecting the Flag’

Falcons at Saints: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Ted Ginn during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., December 24, 2017. The Saints won, 23-12. (Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized on Wednesday for saying he did not agree with football players who kneel during the pregame national anthem ceremony to protest against police brutality.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees initially said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

“Is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not,” Brees said. “We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together. We can all do better. And that we are all part of the solution.”

Advertisement

Brees’s remarks prompted backlash amid massive demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. The quarterback posted an apology on his Instagram page.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday,” Brees wrote. “I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy…. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening.”

Brees has previously criticized Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who in 2016 kneeled during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.