News

Health Care

Eight Covid Vaccines Now in Human Trials

By
A scientist works in a lab testing COVID-19 samples at New York City’s health department in New York, N.Y., April 23, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Eight prospective coronavirus vaccines have already started human trials, as the White House continues “Operation Warp Speed” with the goal of making 300 million vaccine doses available to Americans by the start of 2021.

Researchers at Oxford University and drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna are among those already conducting human trials of potential vaccines, as part of an expedited timeline to deliver an emergency-use vaccine by the fall. Other pharmaceutical giants, including Johnson & Johnson, have begun building up vaccine production capacity to fast-track millions of doses to the public.

President Trump said earlier this month that he was “very confident” the U.S. will discover a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, with his administration combining public- and private-sector efforts to enhance research.

“I think we’re going to have a vaccine much sooner rather than later,” the president said. “. . . This country needs a vaccine, and you’re going to have it by the end of the year.”

Experts remain bearish on the prospects of making a successful vaccine available for public consumption by the end of the year, but have admitted the efforts are extraordinary.

“I’m not aware of any vaccine that’s been developed after only a year to a year-and-a-half after identifying a pathogen. It usually takes years,” Walter Orenstein, associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta, told the Wall Street Journal. “People are moving very, very quickly with this.”

Chinese and Iranian hackers have already attempted to slow vaccine development by targeting American health-care firms and universities.

Comments

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell admitted in an interview Sunday that the shuttered U.S. economy could require a vaccine to return to normalcy.

“For the economy to fully recover, people will have to be fully confident, and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine,” Powell said on 60 Minutes.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

Aliens Exist?

By
On May 16, 1999, Fox aired the sixth-season finale of The X-Files, Chris Carter's TV show about a fictional FBI division investigating unexplained phenomena, including possible extraterrestrial life on Earth. The show regularly had around 15 million viewers per week, sometimes nearing twice that. Its most famous ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

Aliens Exist?

By
On May 16, 1999, Fox aired the sixth-season finale of The X-Files, Chris Carter's TV show about a fictional FBI division investigating unexplained phenomena, including possible extraterrestrial life on Earth. The show regularly had around 15 million viewers per week, sometimes nearing twice that. Its most famous ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More