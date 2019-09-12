El Paso Shooting Suspect Charged with Capital Murder

A woman reacts after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, August 3, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

The suspect in the mass shooting that claimed 22 lives at an El Paso, Texas Walmart last month was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of capital murder Thursday, prosecutors said.

The 21-year-old man allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 rifle at the El Paso Walmart on August 3, killing 20 people and injuring 26 others. He remains in custody without bond.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the massacre, District Attorney Jaime Esparza said, and federal authorities are also considering charging the gunman with hate crimes related to the shooting. Shortly before the tragedy, the young white man posted a manifesto online detailing his hatred of immigrants and fear of an “invasion” of Hispanics across the southern border. Eight of the victims were Mexican nationals.

The accused shooter told police, “I’m the shooter,” according to the arrest-warrant affidavit in the case.

Texas governor Greg Abbott issued eight executive orders last week aimed at preventing mass shootings, stressing the need for increased security and mental-health support.

“Mental instability, racial hatred, extremist ideology, a desire to sow domestic terror, and other factors have contributed to these horrific mass shootings in varying degrees,” the executive orders read.