Election Integrity Group Urges Manchin, Sinema to Preserve Filibuster in New Ad Campaign

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) speaks to reporters near the Senate floor in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Election Transparency Initiative, a group formed to combat congressional Democrats’ election law proposals, announced a new ad campaign on Wednesday urging three Democratic senators to keep the Senate filibuster.

The six-figure digital ad campaign is directed at Senators Jon Tester of Montana, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. All three senators have expressed opposition to abandoning the filibuster, although progressive Democrats have called for its removal.

The ads highlight the swing senators’ election pledges to preserve the filibuster and a narrator suggests they would be “betraying” their voters if they bow to progressive pressure to abandon the procedure.

The ads are aimed at swing voters “without strong Republican or Democratic primary histories,” according to a press release.

“The single biggest obstacle standing in the way of a Washington takeover of state elections, opening the floodgates to fraud, and the entire radical Democratic wish list is the filibuster – they know they must get rid of it,” Election Transparency Initiative head Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement. “That’s why it is so critical that swing-state Democrats unswervingly commit to do what is right for the people, not corrupt politicians.”

Cuccinelli previously served as acting director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services from 2019 until the end of the Trump administration.

Democrats’ legislation would transfer conduct of elections from individual states to the federal government. The bill seeks to ban all states from requiring voter photo identification, removing inactive voters from voter rolls, and from blocking 16-year-olds from registering even though they cannot legally vote.

Additionally, the legislation would ban state governments from drawing congressional districts. Such districts would instead be drawn by ostensibly independent commissions.

