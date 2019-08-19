News

Elections

Warren Apologizes to Native Americans for ‘Mistakes’ and ‘Harm’ Caused

By
Elizabeth Warren at the Frank LaMere Native American Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, August 19, 2019. (Alex Wroblewski/Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday spoke to a conference of Native American leaders and apologized for her part in the controversy surrounding her claims of Native ancestry.

“Before I go any further in this, I want to say this: Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes,” Warren told the Native American Issues Forum in Sioux City, Iowa. “I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we have had together.”

Warren has long insisted that she has Cherokee heritage, an assertion critics have jumped on since her 2012 Senate race, accusing her of milking a dubious claim of minority status to achieve her previous position as a Harvard Law professor. In February, she apologized to Cherokee leaders for publicizing a DNA test meant to put the issue to rest, which showed that she is somewhere between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American.

President Trump has mocked Warren for her claim, dubbing her “Pocahontas” during his 2016 campaign.

“It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian country,” she added. “That’s what I’ve tried to do as a senator, and that’s what I promise I will do as president of the United States of America.”

Comments

Warren’s remarks come after her campaign on Friday released a detailed policy plan dealing with Native American rights that made no mention of the controversy.

Warren’s plan would establish “predictable, guaranteed funding” for the health-care, education, and infrastructure needs of Native American tribes, revoke the permits granted by the Trump administration for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects, and give tribes authority over crimes committed on their land by outsiders in contravention of a standing Supreme Court precedent.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Hillary Ruins the Plan

By
Editor’s note: Andrew C. McCarthy’s new book is Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. This is the first in a series of excerpts.  There really was a collusion plot. It really did target our election system. It absolutely sought to usurp our capacity for ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Great Mystery

By
Kevin Williamson disputes my characterization of his riposte. He writes: I wrote that people can choose what kind of work they want to do, and what kind of services they want to consume, without any help from Michael. Kevin then accuses me of being a stouthearted defender of the “Real America.” If ... Read More
Religion

Another Pop-Culture Christian Loses His Faith

By
It’s happened again. For the second time in three weeks, a prominent (at least in Evangelical circles) Christian has renounced his faith. In July, it was Josh Harris, a pastor and author of the mega-best-selling purity-culture book I Kissed Dating Goodbye. This month, it’s Hillsong United songwriter and ... Read More
Culture

‘Good Verse, Bad Verse, and Chaos’

By
I love reading Sarah Ruden, and I’ve enjoyed the attention given to Walt Whitman in these pages over the last few days. Ruden gives the poet the back of her hand for being championed by — angels and ministers of grace, defend us! — intellectuals and professors, a poet “whom ordinary Americans most ... Read More