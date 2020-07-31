Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Claims Bill Clinton Stayed on Private Island with ‘Two Young Girls’

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the opening of the Clinton Global Initiative 2016 in New York City in 2016. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Former president Bill Clinton traveled with Jeffrey Epstein to his private island and stayed there with “two young girls” from New York, according to a recently-unsealed interview of prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said ‘well he owes me a favor,” Guiffre told lawyer Jack Scarola in a 2011 phone interview.

Advertisement

“He never told me what favors they were,” Guiffre explained. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke . . . He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Giuffre then said that “orgies were a constant thing that took place” on the island, but did not say specifically whether Clinton was involved.

The document was released with others as part of unsealing in the case against Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who has pled not guilty to charges that she recruited and groomed girls for the dead financier to sexually abuse.

Advertisement

Last year, Clinton denied ever visiting Epstein’s island, Little St. James, and said through a spokesman that he “knows nothing” about Epstein’s crimes. But he acknowledged flying with Epstein on his private jet on four trips from 2002-2003, which “included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton foundation.”

Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019

Epstein’s lawyers said in a 2007 letter to federal authorities that the disgraced financier “was part of the original group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative,” a wing of the Clinton Foundation which aimed to connect global leaders for solving “the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.