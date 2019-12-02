Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre Dismisses Prince Andrew’s ‘Ridiculous Excuses’

Lawyer David Boies arrives with his client Virginia Giuffre for hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, at Federal Court in New York, U.S., August 27, 2019 (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Virginia Roberts Giuffre continued her public campaign against her alleged abuser Prince Andrew in an interview with BBC Panorama set to air on Monday.

Roberts has alleged she was raped on multiple occasions by Prince Andrew when she was seventeen years old after being introduced to the royal by disgraced financier and serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has denied the allegations, most recently in an interview on BBC Newsnight that was widely pilloried in the press.

Andrew stepped back from public duties after the fallout from the interview, while several Epstein accusers and their lawyers urged the prince to cooperate with an FBI investigation into Epstein.

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked,” Roberts says in the Monday interview. “This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

Andrew denied in his Newsnight interview that he ever met Roberts, despite a now infamous photo of the two together with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s friend who allegedly procured girls for him.

Roberts, on the other hand, describes a visit with Andrew to a nightclub that she says took place in 2001. While Roberts has said Andrew was sweating heavily during the visit, Andrew told the BBC that that would have been impossible because at the time he suffered from a medical condition that prevented him from sweating.

Roberts described Andrew as “sweating all over me” in her BBC interview.

“We went into the VIP section. There was no waiting in the lines obviously — you were with a prince,” Roberts says in comments released by the BBC ahead of the interview airing. “I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me.”

“I implore the people in the U.K. to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK,” said Roberts.