Eric Adams Says Vote Counting Raises ‘Serious Questions’ after Losing Ground In NYC Mayor’s Race

Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

In a statement released Tuesday, New York City mayoral race frontrunner and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams questioned the update in the rank-choice voting election results, which shrunk his winning margin significantly.

“The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions,” Adams wrote.

The candidate demanded the board explain apparent discrepancies in the most recent dump of rank-choice voting results.

“We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Rank Choice Voting projection. We remain confident that Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York because he put together a historic five-borough working class coalition of New Yorkers to make our city a safer, fairer, more affordable place,” the statement read.

As of Wednesday, Adams secured a comfortable lead in the NYC mayoral primary with other contenders Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia competing for second place. As of the latest vote count Tuesday, Garcia has jumped up to occupy that spot and now only trails Adams by a few percentage points, or 15,908 votes. Many absentee ballots are still outstanding and waiting to be counted, so the final outcome may not be confirmed for a few weeks.

The NYC mayoral rank-choice update is promising for the Garcia campaign and represents a significant improvement in her election performance, given that she only garnered 19.5 percent of the vote with 84 percent of ballots tallied last Wednesday.

