News

Elections

Establishment Dem Donors Muse About Late Clinton 2020 Entry

By
(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Establishment Democratic donors have been mulling what a late presidential bid by Hillary Clinton would mean for the 2020 race.

At a recent dinner in Manhattan’s Whitby Hotel, several high-dollar donors also mused about whether power players like Michelle Obama or former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg could be convinced to throw their hat into the crowded Democratic primary, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Clinton and Bloomberg have both reportedly expressed privately that they would enter the race if they thought they would be successful, but doubted such an opening would arise. Former Attorney General Eric Holder, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, and Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio have also contemplated jumping in but are unlikely to do so at this point.

“There’s more anxiety than ever,” said Brown’s wife, nationally syndicated columnist Connie Schultz. “We’re both getting the calls. I’ve been surprised by some who’ve called me.”

The nervousness comes amid Democratic donors’ frustration with the current array of candidates and increasing doubts that any are suitable individually as the party’s nominee.

Former frontrunner Joe Biden has lost the hefty lead he enjoyed during the first months of his campaign, allowing Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren to pass him in the polls. Donors have expressed worry that even if Warren snags the Democratic nomination, she may not be the most viable candidate to challenge President Trump due to her far-left policy commitments.

Comments

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign is hemorrhaging funding with only $9 million in cash on hand despite raising over $22 million since announcing his campaign in April. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who trails Warren, currently has about $34 million while Warren has $26 million.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, meanwhile, have raised over $300 million and have $158 million in cash on hand for his reelection, more than any other incumbent president at this stage of campaign season.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Culture

Not Less Religion, Just Different Religion

By
The Pew Poll tells us that society is secularizing -- particularly among the young -- and who can deny it? That is one reason that the free expression of religion is under such intense pressure in the West. But it seems to me that we aren't really becoming less religious. Rather, many are merely changing that ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More