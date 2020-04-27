News

World

EU Dilutes Report on Coronavirus Disinfo to Avoid Angering China

By
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

The European Union diluted a report detailing Chinese government disinformation about the spread of the coronavirus after Beijing threatened the 27-country bloc, the New York Times reported on Friday.

“China has continued to run a global disinformation campaign to deflect blame for the outbreak of the pandemic and improve its international image,” the report initially said. “Both overt and covert tactics have been observed.”

The report also noted that China had falsely accused French officials of making racist statements against World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. China, a major trading partner of the EU, blocked the report just before it was released.

“The Chinese are already threatening with reactions if the report comes out,” Lutz Güllner, a European Union diplomat, wrote to other officials last week in an email seen by the TimesThe sentence on Chinese disinformation, and as well as the mention of China’s false accusations against France, were missing from the published version of the report.

Comments

The EU was “self-censoring to appease the Chinese Communist Party,” an analyst in the EU administration wrote to her superiors.

China has attempted to spread conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus, insinuating that the U.S. army brought the illness to Wuhan. U.S. intelligence has concluded that China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak within its borders.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is a Ridiculous Crank: A Series

By
Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it. “Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, ... Read More